TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During her visit to France, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) signed a cooperation accord with the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, a Paris museum which features indigenous art from outside Europe.

The trip signaled the start of intensified cooperation between the two countries and their museums, as well as involving indigenous cultural exchanges, the Liberty Times reported.

The museum’s president, Stéphane Martin, has visited Taiwan several times and expressed an interest in Asian and Taiwanese art, while Cheng hoped that cooperation was possible based on the island’s rich indigenous culture, according to the report.

The ministry described the signing of an agreement with the museum, which was founded by former President Jacques Chirac, as a breakthrough paving the way for more Taiwanese performances. In addition to indigenous films this year, next year will see a Taiwanese circus event at the museum.

Cheng and her delegation on Wednesday also visited the musical research institute Ircam at the Centre Pompidou and the Centquatre cultural center.