  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Culture Minister signs accord with French museum

Minister Cheng Li-chiun is visiting France

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/14 16:44
The Musee du quai Branly in Paris (photo by Captainxandre)

The Musee du quai Branly in Paris (photo by Captainxandre) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During her visit to France, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) signed a cooperation accord with the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, a Paris museum which features indigenous art from outside Europe.

The trip signaled the start of intensified cooperation between the two countries and their museums, as well as involving indigenous cultural exchanges, the Liberty Times reported.

The museum’s president, Stéphane Martin, has visited Taiwan several times and expressed an interest in Asian and Taiwanese art, while Cheng hoped that cooperation was possible based on the island’s rich indigenous culture, according to the report.

The ministry described the signing of an agreement with the museum, which was founded by former President Jacques Chirac, as a breakthrough paving the way for more Taiwanese performances. In addition to indigenous films this year, next year will see a Taiwanese circus event at the museum.

Cheng and her delegation on Wednesday also visited the musical research institute Ircam at the Centre Pompidou and the Centquatre cultural center.
Ministry of Culture
Taiwan-France Relations
Jacques Chirac
Musée du quai Branly

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President meets French parliamentary delegation
Taiwan President meets French parliamentary delegation
2018/09/11 16:35
French delegation visits Taiwan to celebrate bilateral cooperation in technology
French delegation visits Taiwan to celebrate bilateral cooperation in technology
2018/09/10 15:14
Tibetan culture showcased and celebrated with five-month festival across Taiwan
Tibetan culture showcased and celebrated with five-month festival across Taiwan
2018/09/08 17:48
Ministry offers subsidies to boost manga, animation development in Taiwan 
Ministry offers subsidies to boost manga, animation development in Taiwan 
2018/08/30 15:27
Free screenings of documentaries across Taiwan from now through Oct. 24
Free screenings of documentaries across Taiwan from now through Oct. 24
2018/08/07 14:33