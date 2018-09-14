KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents attacked a security outpost in northern Samangan province, killing six members of the local security force including local police and members of a militia loyal to the government.

A gun battle lasted several hours before reinforcements arrived and repulsed the attack, which took place late Thursday, Abdul Munir Rahimi, spokesman for the provincial police chief, told The Associated Press on Friday.

Elsewhere, a roadside mine exploded in eastern Nangarhar province's Khogyani district, wounding five civilians, said Provincial Police Chief Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai. He blamed the Taliban saying they were targeting security forces.

There was no claim of responsibility for either attack.