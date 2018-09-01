TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In just two days, Taiwanese police detained over 20 Thai nationals and 2 Vietnamese tourists who had entered Taiwan via tourist visas but were involved in illegal sexually oriented businesses, according to local news reports.

On Sept. 13, Taiwanese police cracked down on a business in Keelung's Railway Street, an area known as a red light district. During the raid, police arrested a 50-year-old Thai woman whose prostitution business had already been busted two times, along with two pimps and 22 Thai prostitutes as well as three customers.

The Liberty Times reported the disclosure of the sex-ring leader that she could earn a profit of NT$20,000 to NT$300,000 per week by running the prostitute operation and that on average one customer spent at least NT$1,000 for 20 minutes of sexual services.

Earlier in June, police apprehended 20 prostitutes, including 17 Thai nationals and three Taiwanese women, and 11 customers after raiding a brothel in Keelung's Railway District. After being arrested, three organizers of the ring were transferred to the Keelung Prosecutor's Office and 17 Thai nationals were eventually deported back to Thailand.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 14, two Vietnamese nationals merely 20 years old and one Taiwanese customer were nabbed in Hukou Township, Hsinchu County for committing illegal sexual intercourse.

According to Hsinchu County Police Bureau, several brothels still operated in the area despite authority's attempt to shut down their business.

At 2 a.m., police eventually launched a raid on a brothel on Rongguang Street and simultaneously set up an ambush at Zhongyi Road where they captured a total of six sexual offenders with two Vietnamese nationals and seized an amount of NT$163,000 in illegal gambling profits.

The customers and Taiwanese prostitutes could face fines of up to NT$30,000 (US$990) for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act and two Vietnamese nationals will be transferred to the National Immigration Agency, the reports said.