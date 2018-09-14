TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China's threats towards U.S. engagement with Taiwan is working, and the U.S. should be doing more to deepen its ties to Taiwan, an opinion piece by the U.S. broadsheet the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Editorial Board said on Sept. 11.

The article comes after Taiwan broke diplomatic ties with El Salvador in August 2018, as well as Dominican Republic and Panama switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing in recent months.

In an opinion piece titled "The Failure to Help Taiwan," the Wall Street Journal says that the U.S. Government could do more to help Taiwan in the face of an increasingly hostile China, and gave three failings of support by Trump and his administration.

The article said that the U.S. government was weak to not send a cabinet-level official to the opening ceremony of the AIT in June 2018, at the behest of China. Four Republican Party senators also sent Trump a letter urging him to dispatch a cabinet-level official.

The U.S. is also doing a suboptimal job at selling Taiwan the arms required to ensure its security, with the article lamenting that no significant weapons deals are currently under review.

Lastly, the WSJ argues that the U.S. is not following through with the mandate of the NDAA or the Taiwan Travel Act.

China has learned that credible and non-credible threats against Taiwan work, and the U.S. will fall in line, closes the WSJ.