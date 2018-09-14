TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's representative in the Japanese city of Osaka has died reportedly by suicide.

The foreign ministry tweeted Friday that Su Chii-cherng had passed away, calling him a "dedicated and hardworking diplomat."

However, the official Central News Agency says the 61-year-old Su was found dead after hanging himself in his residence.

The death comes a day before the heads of Taiwan's six representative offices in Japan were due to gather for a meeting to discuss their handling of requests for assistance from Taiwanese trapped in Japan after flooding caused by Typhoon Jebi. The storm closed Kansai International Airport on Sept. 4. Some on social media had accused the representative offices of failing to provide the needed help.

Taiwan has robust but unofficial relations with Japan at the insistence of China.