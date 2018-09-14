New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks as he marks his primary election ballot at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., Thursday, S
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has easily beaten back a primary challenge from activist and actress Cynthia Nixon. He thwarted her attempt to become the latest insurgent liberal to knock off an establishment Democrat.
Cuomo, who always led in the polls and outspent his rival more than 8 to 1, seldom mentioned Nixon by name during an often-nasty campaign, instead touting his experience, achievements in two terms as governor and his work to push back against President Donald Trump.
In his moment of victory Thursday night, Cuomo was oddly silent, skipping his own election-night party in Manhattan to celebrate with family at the governor's mansion in Albany. He put out a tweet that said simply "Thank You New York." His campaign declined to issue a statement.