A fire official watches as water is pumped from a reservoir where a dam came close to overflowing in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu of
Officials pump water from a reservoir where a dam came close to overflowing in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they may n
Water is seen rushing through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they m
Water rushes through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they may need t
Water rushes through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they may need t
Water rushes through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they may need t
A home on Kahekili Highway near the Waihee River Bridge, was evacuated after a flash flood breached the property on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 201
Water is seen rushing through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they m
Water is seen rushing through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they m
Water is seen rushing through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they m
Water is seen rushing through a spillway in a neighborhood below the Nuuanu Dam in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they m
A bedroom building sits atop downed vegetation after being swept up by floodwaters Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Maui's Honokohau Valley in Hawaii. Ho
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo, Honokohau Valley resident Mundy Gillcoat describes to his son how high flood waters raged outside their home
HONOLULU (AP) — Heavy rains prompted a warning to 10,000 Honolulu residents that they might need to evacuate their homes as water levels in a dam rose to dangerous levels.
But officials say the dam isn't in immediate danger of collapsing.
Workers siphoned water away from the dam and pumped water out of it to bring levels down a day after Tropical Storm Olivia dumped rain on Oahu and Maui.
Board of Water Supply chief engineer Ernie Lau says the dam is nowhere close to breaching.
But he says his agency wants people to who live near the dam to know they would want to evacuate if it were to fail.