By  Associated Press
2018/09/14 13:48
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 126 485 117 165 .340
JMartinez Bos 138 530 106 175 .330
Trout LAA 127 431 93 137 .318
Altuve Hou 123 485 74 154 .318
Segura Sea 130 533 82 165 .310
Brantley Cle 130 518 79 159 .307
MSmith TB 125 413 55 125 .303
Merrifield KC 142 563 78 170 .302
Andujar NYY 134 515 76 154 .299
MDuffy TB 121 465 52 138 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 87; 2 tied at 86.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.