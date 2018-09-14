  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/14 13:37
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 101 46 .687
New York 90 56 .616 10½
Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 20
Toronto 65 81 .445 35½
Baltimore 42 104 .288 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 64 .562
Minnesota 67 79 .459 15
Detroit 59 87 .404 23
Chicago 57 89 .390 25
Kansas City 50 96 .342 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630
Oakland 89 58 .605
Seattle 80 66 .548 12
Los Angeles 73 74 .497 19½
Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Ortiz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.