NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic socialist Julia Salazar overcame intense scrutiny of her personal life to win the Democratic primary for a state Senate seat in New York City. Meanwhile, voters throughout the state punished a group of incumbent Democratic legislators they perceived as too friendly to Republicans.

The 27-year-old Salazar handily defeated 67-year-old incumbent Sen. Martin Dilan in New York's 18th District on Thursday night, joining the ranks of leftist insurgents nationwide who have knocked out mainstream Democrats.

There is no Republican candidate running in the district in the general election, virtually guaranteeing her the seat.

Her victory came on a night when primary voters also took their revenge on a splinter group of Democratic state senators who broke with the party to join a group that supported Republican control of the chamber.