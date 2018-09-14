TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Su Chi-cheng (蘇啓誠), the Director General of the Taiwan Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Osaka, Japan unexpectedly died today from an apparent suicide, according to multiple Taiwanese media outlets.

Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) today confirmed reports that Su had been found dead in his official residents from an apparent suicide and expressed their deepest sorrow and regret, reported Liberty Times. According to media reports, after Su failed to appear for work, his secretary seared his residence and discovered that he had died from an apparent hanging.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) instructed MOFA to fully assist Su's family members in handling funeral arrangements and related matters and called on all circles to give maximum encouragement and support to all of Taiwan's diplomats, who work hard every day on the front lines for the country.

After thousands of Taiwanese became trapped in Japan from Typhoon Jebi and an earthquake in Hakkaido, Su has faced much criticism for not receiving assistance in terms of evacuations and accommodations from Taiwan's Osaka representative office, however, it is not yet know if this was the motive for his suicide, reported Apple Daily.

Su graduated from the Department of Japanese Language Studies ant Soochow University and studied at the Institute for Japanese Language and Literature at Chinese Culture University as well as the Japanese Language Studies Department at Osaka University.