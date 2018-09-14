In this Aug. 28, 2018 photo, scavengers climb on a trash truck arriving to unload at the Truitier landfill in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince,
In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo, dresses hang for exchange at a barters market set up by residents inside a community center on the outskirts of Buenos Ai
In this Sept. 11, 2018 photo, children eat free food where demonstrators set up a soup kitchen along a main avenue that connects the government house
In this Sept. 11, 2018 photo, Marina Silva, presidential candidate for the Sustainability Network Party, talks to supporters after visiting the "Saude
Workers' Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad and his running-mate Manuela d'Avila hold a campaign rally outside federal police headquarters w
In this Sept. 13, 2018 photo, Geraldo Alckmin, presidential candidate with the Social Democratic Party, flashes a thumbs up at a taxi driver as he cam
In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo, supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate for the National Social Liberal Party who was stabbed during a campa
In this Sept. 8, 2018 handout photo provided by the National Social Liberal Party press office, presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro poses for a phot
In this Sept. 8, 2018 photo, people take pictures of the annual Virgin of Charity procession in Havana, Cuba. Cuba's patron saint is also recognized a
In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo, a handicapped man is carried across the street amid police firing tear gas at protesters who are demanding to know how Pe
In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 photo, 54-year-old teacher Vittoria E Natto poses for a portrait inside her high school holding a photo of herself whe
In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo, soldiers and police stand guard near the congress building as Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales attends a session to ce
In this Sept. 8, 2018 photo, Candelaria Cabrera plays with a soccer ball in Chabas, Argentina. "Cande," as she is known by friends and family, is the
In this Sept. 10, 2018 photo, former soccer great Diego Maradona sings with his team and fans in stands, during a training session on the pitch at the
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Haitians eking out livings picked through the garbage dump for the capital, while some people in Argentina are starting to go hungry as the nation's economic crisis begins to hit the poorer portions of the population.
In Brazil, far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro recuperated from a nearly fatal stabbing while his rivals hit the campaign trail and the Workers Party named Ferando Haddad to replace jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its nominee in the October election.
Chile marked the 45th anniversary of the bloody military coup that toppled the democratically elected government of Marxist President Salvador Allende, which led to the 17-year dictatorship led by Gen. Augusto Pinochet.
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales continued grappling with a United Nations-backed anti-corruption commission amid growing protests in the streets.
In sports, a girl in Argentina was blocked from playing in a soccer league with a team of boys, while former Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona took over as manager of a Mexican team, Dorados of Sinaloa.
___
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter