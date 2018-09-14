TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Super Typhoon Mangkhut rapidly closes in on the Philippines, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for the Category 7 tyhpoon at 11:30 a.m. this morning.

At 2: 30 p.m. this afternoon, the CWB said that Mangkhut was located 790 kilometers southeast of hengchung and was moving in a west-northwesterly direction at a speed of 28 kilometers per hour. The super typhoon has a radius of 3320 kilometers and is now packing maximum sustained winds of 208 kilometers per hour and gusts of 262 kilometers per hour, according to CWB data.

Although it is not believed that Mangkhut will make landfall in Taiwan, its large periphery will extend to the offshore waters of Taiwan. Therefore, at 11:30 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued a sea warning for the Bashi Channel, Dongsha Island, the waters off of southeastern Taiwan and the waters around Green Island and Orchid Island.

Large waves and strong wind gusts have been reported on Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. People are advised to avoid going to the beach to avoid a repeat of the tragic drownings seen last week caused by rogue waves in Yilan.

CWB forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) said most areas in Taiwan today will see partly cloudy to sunny skies, with only eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula likely to see scattered showers. Local, brief thunderstorms are possible in mountainous areas.

After nightfall tonight, as the periphery of the typhoon starts to near Taiwan, rain will gradually start to increase in eastern Taiwan. Tomorrow, heavy rain will start to fall on the Hengchun Peninsula, eastern Taiwan and the mountainous areas of Pingtung, while areas north of Tainan are likely to only see scattered showers.

As for temperatures today, western Taiwan will be muggy with highs ranging from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, while eastern Taiwan will see highs of 32 to 33 degrees.



CWB map of Mangkhut's position as of 11:30 a.m. this morning.