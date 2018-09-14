|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|101
|46
|.687
|—
|New York
|90
|56
|.616
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|65
|.552
|20
|Toronto
|65
|81
|.445
|35½
|Baltimore
|42
|104
|.288
|58½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|79
|.459
|15
|Detroit
|59
|87
|.404
|23
|Chicago
|57
|89
|.390
|25
|Kansas City
|50
|96
|.342
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|54
|.630
|—
|Oakland
|89
|58
|.605
|3½
|Seattle
|79
|66
|.545
|12½
|Los Angeles
|73
|73
|.500
|19
|Texas
|62
|84
|.425
|30
z-clinched playoff berth
___
|Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Oakland 10, Baltimore 0
Boston 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1
|Thursday's Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 3
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Ortiz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.