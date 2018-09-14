TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was awarded third place in "Best airport by size: over 40 million passengers per year" by Airports Council International in Halifax, Canada on Sept. 12, reported CNA.

First place was tied by Delhi and Mumbai airports, while second was shared between Beijing and Shanghai Pudong airports.

Airports Council International conducts the annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, which draws winners from a pool of 340 airports worldwide according to a customer satisfaction survey. The ASQ survey is the industry standard for measuring passenger satisfaction, according its website.

Taoyuan airport's award was accepted by Hung Yu-fen (洪玉芬), senior vice president of Taoyuan International Airport Corporation.

Huang said the airport's success is well-deserved, and that the airport had won numerous awards in the past decade.

Taoyuan airport was ranked 15th best airline in the world overall, and best in the world for imagination, according to the 2018 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport is also part of Airports Council International's Roll of Excellence.