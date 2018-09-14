TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Philippines is bracing for Super Typhoon Mangkhut, or what is referred to locally as "Ompong" with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issuing a Signal No. 1 in 24 areas, a Signal No. 2 in 18 areas and a Signal No. 3 in three areas.

A Signal No. 1 is issued for areas were where winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) can be expected within 24 hours, a SignalNo. 2 indicates of winds of 60 to 100 kph and a Signal No. 3 warns of winds ranging between 100 to 185 kph.

PAGASA predicts that the typhoon will make landfall in Cagayan Province on the northern Philippine island of Luzon by Saturday morning.

Signal No. 3

Northern Aurora

Cagayan

Isabela

Signal No. 2

Abra

Apayao

rest of Aurora

Babuyan group of Islands

Batanes

Benguet

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Kalinga

La Union

Mountain Province

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Pangasinan

Quirino

Tarlac

Northern Zambales

Signal No. 1