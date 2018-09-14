  1. Home
Multiple alerts issued as Philippines braces for impact with Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Signal No. 1, No. 2. and No. 3 alerts issued in multiple areas across the Philippines as Super Typhoon Mangkhut closes in

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/14 12:01
PAGASA map showing areas in Philippines were alerts have been issued.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Philippines is bracing for Super Typhoon Mangkhut, or what is referred to locally as "Ompong" with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issuing a Signal No. 1 in 24 areas, a Signal No. 2 in 18 areas and a Signal No. 3 in three areas.

A Signal No. 1 is issued for areas were where winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) can be expected within 24 hours, a SignalNo. 2 indicates of winds of 60 to 100 kph and a Signal No. 3 warns of winds ranging between 100 to 185 kph.

PAGASA predicts that the typhoon will make landfall in Cagayan Province on the northern Philippine island of Luzon by Saturday morning.  

Signal No. 3 

  • Northern Aurora
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela

Signal No. 2 

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • rest of Aurora
  • Babuyan group of Islands
  • Batanes
  • Benguet
  • Ifugao
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Kalinga
  • La Union
  • Mountain Province
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Pangasinan
  • Quirino
  • Tarlac
  • Northern Zambales

Signal No. 1

  • Albay
  • Bataan
  • Batangas
  • Bulacan
  • Burias Island
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Lubang Island
  • Masbate
  • Marinduque
  • Metro Manila
  • Northern Occidental Mindoro
  • Northern Oriental Mindoro
  • Pampanga
  • Polillo Island
  • Quezon
  • Rizal
  • Northern Samar
  • Sorsogon
  • Ticao Island
  • rest of Zambales
