TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) says that though Super Typhoon Mangkhut will not strike Taiwan directly, because the radius of the category 7 typhoon is 300 kilometers, it will bring powerful offshore winds and waves and a sea warning could be issued soon, meanwhile the northern Philippine island of Luzon will take a direct hit.

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Super Typhoon Mangkhut was located 1,070 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, was moving west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour and was packing maximum sustained winds of 208 kilometers per hour and gusts of 262 kilometers per hour, according to CWB data.

Liu said that most areas in Taiwan today will see partly cloudy to sunny skies, with only eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula likely to see scattered showers. Local, brief thunderstorms are possible in mountainous areas.



CWB map showing Super Typhoon Mangkhut's current position.

After nightfall tonight, as the periphery of the typhoon starts to near Taiwan, rain will gradually start to increase in eastern Taiwan. Tomorrow, heavy rain will start to fall on the Hengchun Peninsula, eastern Taiwan and the mountainous areas of Pingtung, while areas north of Tainan are likely to only see scattered showers.

As for temperatures today, western Taiwan will be muggy with highs ranging from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, while eastern Taiwan will see highs of 32 to 33 degrees.



CWB map showing Super Typhoon Mangkhut's predicted path.

The CWB warned that large waves will be seen along the coast today as a result of the massive typhoon, therefore people are advised to avoid going to the beach to avoid a repeat of the tragic drownings seen last week claimed by rogue waves in Yilan.



PAGASA map showing areas in Philippines were alerts have been issued.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is bracing for what is referred to locally as Super Typhoon "Ompong" with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issuing a Signal 1 in 24 areas, a Signal 2 in 18 areas and a Signal 3 in three areas. A Signal 1 is issued for areas were where winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) can be expected within 24 hours, a Signal 2 indicates of winds of 60 to 100 kph and a Signal 3 warns of winds ranging between 100 to 185 kph.

PAGASA predicts that the typhoon will make landfall in Cagayan Province on the northern Philippine island of Luzon by Saturday morning.

Signal No. 3

Northern Aurora

Cagayan

Isabela

Signal No. 2

Abra

Apayao

rest of Aurora

Babuyan group of Islands

Batanes

Benguet

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Kalinga

La Union

Mountain Province

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Pangasinan

Quirino

Tarlac

Northern Zambales

Signal No. 1

Albay

Bataan

Batangas

Bulacan

Burias Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Cavite

Laguna

Lubang Island

Masbate

Marinduque

Metro Manila

Northern Occidental Mindoro

Northern Oriental Mindoro

Pampanga

Polillo Island

Quezon

Rizal

Northern Samar

Sorsogon

Ticao Island

rest of Zambales



ATCF's prediction of Super Typhoon Mangkhut's path.



Japan Meteorological Agency map of Super Typhoon Mangkhut's projected path.



(Image from Windy.com)



NASA satellite image of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.



NOAA Satellite image showing water vapor inside Super Typhoon Mangkhut.



NOAA satellite image of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.