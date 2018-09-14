|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|126
|485
|117
|165
|.340
|JMartinez Bos
|138
|530
|106
|175
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|123
|485
|74
|154
|.318
|Trout LAA
|126
|428
|93
|135
|.315
|Segura Sea
|130
|533
|82
|165
|.310
|Brantley Cle
|130
|518
|79
|159
|.307
|MSmith TB
|125
|413
|55
|125
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|141
|560
|76
|169
|.302
|Andujar NYY
|134
|515
|76
|154
|.299
|MDuffy TB
|121
|465
|52
|138
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; 4 tied at 86.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.