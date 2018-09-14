Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|010
|010
|010—3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|200
|01x—5
|12
|0
Bre.Anderson, Kelley (4), Gearrin (5), Dull (6), Petit (7), Familia (8) and Phegley, Taylor; Bundy, M.Castro (7), Fry (8), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_Bundy 8-14. L_Bre.Anderson 3-5. Sv_Givens (7). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (24).
|Toronto
|001
|000
|020—3
|7
|1
|Boston
|011
|001
|01x—4
|9
|0
Gaviglio, Fernandez (4), Leiter Jr. (5), Mayza (6), Barnes (8) and McGuire, Jansen; Rodriguez, Brasier (7), Poyner (8), Kelly (8), Workman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez, Leon. W_Workman 5-0. L_Barnes 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (40). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (8). Boston, Martinez (41), Devers (17).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|020
|000
|100—3
|5
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|002—4
|4
|0
Alcantara, Conley (8), Barraclough (9) and J.T. Realmuto; Matz, Dr.Smith (7), Swarzak (8), Blevins (9) and Plawecki. W_Blevins 3-2. L_Barraclough 0-6. HRs_Miami, O'Brien (1), Galloway (3). New York, Matz (1), Frazier (18), Conforto (25).
|Arizona
|010
|000
|200—
|3
|7
|0
|Colorado
|112
|100
|50x—10
|16
|1
Buchholz, Koch (1), Bracho (4), Sherfy (5), Diekman (7), Boxberger (7), Chafin (7), Lopez (8) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Freeland, Almonte (7), Musgrave (8), Bettis (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 15-7. L_Koch 5-5. HRs_Arizona, Pollock (17). Colorado, Arenado (34), Story (33).
|Chicago
|000
|201
|000
|1—4
|10
|0
|Washington
|001
|010
|100
|0—3
|7
|1
Montgomery, De La Rosa (6), Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Wilson (7), Duensing (8), Strop (8), R.Rosario (10) and Caratini, Contreras; Ross, Collins (6), Cordero (6), Grace (8), Holland (8), Doolittle (9), Glover (10) and Kieboom, Wieters. W_Strop 6-1. L_Doolittle 3-3. Sv_R.Rosario (1). HRs_Chicago, Baez (31). Washington, Kieboom (2).
|Miami
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|20x—5
|9
|1
Brigham, Garcia (5), Kinley (6), Rucinski (7), E.Hernandez (8) and Wallach; J.Vargas, Lugo (7), Gsellman (9) and Nido. W_J.Vargas 6-9. L_Brigham 0-2. Sv_Gsellman (11). HRs_Miami, Rojas (11). New York, Nido (1).