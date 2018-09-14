Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 010 010 010—3 9 0 Baltimore 200 200 01x—5 12 0

Bre.Anderson, Kelley (4), Gearrin (5), Dull (6), Petit (7), Familia (8) and Phegley, Taylor; Bundy, M.Castro (7), Fry (8), Givens (8) and Joseph. W_Bundy 8-14. L_Bre.Anderson 3-5. Sv_Givens (7). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (24).

___

Toronto 001 000 020—3 7 1 Boston 011 001 01x—4 9 0

Gaviglio, Fernandez (4), Leiter Jr. (5), Mayza (6), Barnes (8) and McGuire, Jansen; Rodriguez, Brasier (7), Poyner (8), Kelly (8), Workman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez, Leon. W_Workman 5-0. L_Barnes 3-3. Sv_Kimbrel (40). HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (8). Boston, Martinez (41), Devers (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 020 000 100—3 5 0 New York 020 000 002—4 4 0

Alcantara, Conley (8), Barraclough (9) and J.T. Realmuto; Matz, Dr.Smith (7), Swarzak (8), Blevins (9) and Plawecki. W_Blevins 3-2. L_Barraclough 0-6. HRs_Miami, O'Brien (1), Galloway (3). New York, Matz (1), Frazier (18), Conforto (25).

___

Arizona 010 000 200— 3 7 0 Colorado 112 100 50x—10 16 1

Buchholz, Koch (1), Bracho (4), Sherfy (5), Diekman (7), Boxberger (7), Chafin (7), Lopez (8) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Freeland, Almonte (7), Musgrave (8), Bettis (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 15-7. L_Koch 5-5. HRs_Arizona, Pollock (17). Colorado, Arenado (34), Story (33).

___

Chicago 000 201 000 1—4 10 0 Washington 001 010 100 0—3 7 1

(10 innings)

Montgomery, De La Rosa (6), Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Wilson (7), Duensing (8), Strop (8), R.Rosario (10) and Caratini, Contreras; Ross, Collins (6), Cordero (6), Grace (8), Holland (8), Doolittle (9), Glover (10) and Kieboom, Wieters. W_Strop 6-1. L_Doolittle 3-3. Sv_R.Rosario (1). HRs_Chicago, Baez (31). Washington, Kieboom (2).

___

Miami 002 000 000—2 4 0 New York 000 030 20x—5 9 1

Brigham, Garcia (5), Kinley (6), Rucinski (7), E.Hernandez (8) and Wallach; J.Vargas, Lugo (7), Gsellman (9) and Nido. W_J.Vargas 6-9. L_Brigham 0-2. Sv_Gsellman (11). HRs_Miami, Rojas (11). New York, Nido (1).