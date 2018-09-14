  1. Home
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/14 10:18
North Korean youths holding torches march during a rally at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the 70th anniversary of the nation's founding.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Naomi Osaka, the champion of U.S. Open women's singles, attends a news conference in Yokohama after becoming the first Japanese to win the tournament.

In India, the devout celebrate a 10-day festival marking the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com