In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, North Korean youths holding torches march during the torch light march at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjun
In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, North Korean students take part in a torch light march held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of No
In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, performers hold up cards to form patterns during the "Glorious Country" mass games held in conjunction with
In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, female soldiers march in a parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang,
In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, soldiers march past during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, No
In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, North Koreans attend an evening gala held on the eve of the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding da
In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Naomi Osaka, the champion of U.S. Open women's singles, smiles during a press conference in Yokohama.
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, bottles of Cherry Coca-Cola with portraits of Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett are stac
In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, a worker walks past cars half buried in mud caused by ground liquefaction after a powerful earthquake in
In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, a woman waits for her fresh henna covered hands to dry, on the eve of the Hindu festival of Teej, in Alla
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, an artisan puts final touches on an idol of Hindu God Ganesha ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi at a workshop
In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, a man sleeps on a cart surrounded by smoke from fumigation, being carried out to prevent the spread of m
In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and World Economic Forum's founder and executive chair
North Korean youths holding torches march during a rally at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the 70th anniversary of the nation's founding.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Naomi Osaka, the champion of U.S. Open women's singles, attends a news conference in Yokohama after becoming the first Japanese to win the tournament.
In India, the devout celebrate a 10-day festival marking the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com