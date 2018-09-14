WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — As Hurricane Florence blew into Wilmington, about two dozen locals gathered behind the boarded-up windows of a bar that's survived its share of squalls and tempests. There they raised their glasses in a toast.

The Barbary Coast, which owner Eli Ellsworth calls the oldest bar in this North Carolina city, has a tradition of staying open in tropical storms.

Seated at the well-worn bar, Rick Bonney sipped on an ale. He and his wife figured it was their last chance to get out before hunkering down for days. The center of Florence was expected to barrel through sometime Friday.

Owner Eli Ellsworth says the 77-year-old bar has weathered all storms. He says he's stocked up and could sell nearly 500 Pabst Blue Ribbon beers by the time the storm departs.