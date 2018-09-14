UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing Russia of pressuring an independent panel of U.N. experts to alter a report on sanctions against North Korea that included alleged sanctions violations "implicating Russian actors."

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley expressed disappointment Thursday in the panel "for caving to Russian pressure and making changes to what should have been an independent report." She called it "a stain" on the experts' important work.

Haley said the panel should release the original report, which cited "a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products" for North Korea, some allegedly from Russian ships.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said in late August that he put a hold on the report's release "because we disagree with certain elements" that he refused to disclose.