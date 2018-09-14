LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost aren't concerned about juggling fun and politics at next week's ceremony.

Che said there will be political humor but the goal of the ceremony is to celebrate those who make TV and the shows that viewers enjoy.

The comedians anchor the "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live," and the Emmy broadcast is being produced by "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels.

The top nominees include "The Handmaid's Tale," ''Game of Thrones," ''Atlanta" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

The Emmys will air at 8 p.m. EDT Monday on NBC.