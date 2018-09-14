Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Michael Kors collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion designer Michael Kors acknowledges applause after unveiling his latest collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York.
Fashion designer Michael Kors acknowledges applause after unveiling his latest collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York.
Rose Byrne attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/In
Nicole Kidman attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by And
Gretchen Mol attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/
Hailee Steinfeld attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kr
Iman attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision
Catherine Zeta-Jones, from left, Judith Light, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Kidman Iman, Rose Byrne and Cynthia Erivo attend the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Mi
Catherine Zeta-Jones, from left, Judith Light, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Kidman Iman, Rose Byrne and Cynthia Erivo attend the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Mi
Catherine Zeta-Jones, left, and Carys Zeta Douglas, right, attend the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept.
Cynthia Erivo attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week fashion show was filled with romance, color and a dose of the flirty.
Models strutted Wednesday in mixed prints and bright colors that included lemon-lime, watermelon, turquoise and tangerine. Gigi Hadid closed the show in a black sequin jersey bikini gown. Her younger sister, Bella, walked too, in a white floral jacket with a black crushed silk georgette blouse, complete with a white floral cargo short.
Kors says he was inspired by his own travels around the globe.
Among his celebrity guests were Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter, Carys.