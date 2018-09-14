NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week fashion show was filled with romance, color and a dose of the flirty.

Models strutted Wednesday in mixed prints and bright colors that included lemon-lime, watermelon, turquoise and tangerine. Gigi Hadid closed the show in a black sequin jersey bikini gown. Her younger sister, Bella, walked too, in a white floral jacket with a black crushed silk georgette blouse, complete with a white floral cargo short.

Kors says he was inspired by his own travels around the globe.

Among his celebrity guests were Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter, Carys.