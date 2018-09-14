Broadway and West End star Marin Mazzie dies

NEW YORK (AP) — A three-time Tony Award nominee known for powerhouse performances on Broadway in "Ragtime," ''Passion" and "Kiss Me, Kate," has died. Marin Mazzie ("MAY-zee") was 57.

Mazzie, who battled ovarian cancer starting in 2015, died Thursday morning at her Manhattan home surrounded by close friends and family, said her husband, actor Jason Danieley.

Mazzie's broad career went from screwball comedy — in "Kiss Me, Kate" and "Spamalot" — to riveting, dysfunctional moms in "Next to Normal" and "Carrie." She earned other Broadway roles in "Man of La Mancha," ''Bullets Over Broadway," ''Enron" and "Into the Woods."