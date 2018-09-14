  1. Home
  2. World

Broadway and West End star Marin Mazzie dies

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/14 03:32
FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actress Marin Mazzie attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. M

FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actress Marin Mazzie attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. M

FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actor Marin Mazzie on stage during the curtain call for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New

FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actor Marin Mazzie on stage during the curtain call for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New

NEW YORK (AP) — A three-time Tony Award nominee known for powerhouse performances on Broadway in "Ragtime," ''Passion" and "Kiss Me, Kate," has died. Marin Mazzie ("MAY-zee") was 57.

Mazzie, who battled ovarian cancer starting in 2015, died Thursday morning at her Manhattan home surrounded by close friends and family, said her husband, actor Jason Danieley.

Mazzie's broad career went from screwball comedy — in "Kiss Me, Kate" and "Spamalot" — to riveting, dysfunctional moms in "Next to Normal" and "Carrie." She earned other Broadway roles in "Man of La Mancha," ''Bullets Over Broadway," ''Enron" and "Into the Woods."