SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a global climate summit in San Francisco (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

An organization says 27 major cities around the world have seen greenhouse gas emissions peak and decline.

The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group said Thursday at a conference in San Francisco that the cities saw emissions decrease at least 10 percent from their peak over a five-year period.

The cities include Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and San Francisco. Together the cities include about 54 million people.

Mayors from around the world attending the Global Climate Action Summit say they are working to increase fleets of electric buses and taxis.

___

9 a.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown started his global climate summit in San Francisco by saying that President Donald Trump will likely be remembered as a liar and fool when it comes to the environment.

The Democratic Brown and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a press conference Thursday on the first full day of the summit that is partly a rebuke of the Trump administration.

Trump announced last year that he was withdrawing from the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord.

His administration is also seeking to boost methane emissions and roll back California's strict vehicle emissions standards.

Summit organizers say they are unaware of any U.S. federal officials attending.