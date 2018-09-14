BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird choked his girlfriend multiple times, kicked her and prevented her from leaving his apartment for hours last week before he collapsed in distress.

Bird was held on $50,000 bail at his arraignment Thursday on domestic violence-related charges. Not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

Prosecutors say Bird choked the woman unconscious, threw her against the wall and dragged her by the ankles when she tried to leave his apartment in the Brighton neighborhood Friday.

Bird spent several days in a hospital after his arrest.

Bird's lawyer, former federal prosecutor Brian Kelly, says that his client "understands the seriousness of the allegations" but that there are two sides to the story.

The Celtics say the organization is "deeply disturbed by the allegations."