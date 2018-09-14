UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is urging all Libyans to improve the atmosphere for national elections in a resolution that avoids mentioning the Dec. 10 target date for voting in the restive north African nation.

Instead, the council resolution adopted unanimously Thursday notes U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame's call "for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in Libya as soon as possible, provided the necessary security, technical, legislative and political conditions are in place."

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country is now split between rival governments and has lurched from one emergency to another.

The resolution extends the mandate of the U.N. mission charged with supporting Libya's political transition until Sept. 15, 2019.