LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Olivia Munn is thanking an outpouring of support online for keeping up her morale following "The Predator" controversy.

Munn blew the whistle on a fellow actor after she learned he was a registered sex offender. Her intervention prompted 20th Century Fox to cut the sex offender's single scene.

Then came what Munn considered a frosty reception from her fellow actors. Munn described feeling lonely and isolated. But online, Munn was praised and she made her case on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

On the arrivals line at a screening Wednesday in Los Angeles, most of the actors from "The Predator" were now singing Munn's praises.

Munn thanked bloggers and social media, saying "Without the support from online, I would have just still been one voice."