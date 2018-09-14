GENEVA (AP) — Pro-Beijing scholars brought together by the Chinese government have briskly defended the country's human rights record as criticism grows over the mass internment of ethnic minority Muslim Uighurs in China's far west.

China has faced mounting criticism over a massive security clampdown targeting Uighurs native to China's Xinjiang region. The new U.N. human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, this week said monitors should be allowed into the region, and calls have been made in the U.S. Congress for sanctions on some Chinese officials.

Li Xiaojun, director of publicity at the State Council Information Office, on Thursday touted Beijing's record, berated alleged failures in the West to counter violence by Islamic extremists and denied any injustices against Uighurs.

"It's not mistreatment, and it's the correct thing to do for the Chinese government," he said.