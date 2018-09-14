SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is recovering after a successful emergency surgery to repair tissues of his intestinal walls.

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement Thursday that the candidate's abdomen had become distended and surgery was performed on Wednesday to repair the adhesions.

Bolsonaro was stabbed Sept. 6 during a rally in the southeastern city of Juiz de Fora.

He suffered intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding and underwent surgery at a local hospital before he was transferred to Sao Paulo.

A Datafolha poll published on Monday showed Bolsonaro leading the race for the country's top job with support among 24 percent of those polled.

The poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.