NEW YORK (AP) — Political commentator Steve Schmidt says he'll take some inspiration from former NFL players who become television analysts when he starts appearing on Showtime's political show, "The Circus."

The political show is returning for a series of episodes focused on the midterm elections on Sunday. Schmidt, a former political strategist who helped run John McCain's 2008 campaign for president and worked on GOP congressional campaigns, will join regular hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon.

Schmidt said former NFL players aren't in the business of denying reality when they're in the broadcast booth, and that's not always the case with partisan political commentators. In football terms, he says he won't be saying people are having a good game when they aren't.