SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The attorney for the parents of a teen accused in a Texas school shooting that left 10 people dead disputes that they were negligent, saying they did what they could for their son.

The Daily News reports that attorney Ron Rodgers filed answers Monday disputing allegations from lawsuits filed against Rose Marie Kosmetatos and Antonios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-chees). The lawsuits allege they didn't teach their son respect for life and failed to secure their weapons.

Their son, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been indicted on capital murder charges in the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The first lawsuit against the parents was filed May 24. Rodgers says the case was filed too soon after the shooting and the facts were still unclear.