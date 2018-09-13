This Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018, photo shows floodwater in the parking lot of a condo complex at Kahana Village in Lahaina, Hawaii. Heavy rain and winds
A home on Kahekili Highway near the Waihee River Bridge, was evacuated after a flash flood breached the property on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 201
Maui County workers cleared a storm drain in Iao Valley near Kepaniwai Park on Wednesday morning, Sept. 12, 2018, in Wailuku, Hawaii. The road flooded
This Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, photo shows waterfalls flowing into Iao Valley on Mauna Kahalawai in Hawaii. Heavy rain and winds from a tropical stor
This Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018, photo shows a flooded lower Honoapiilani Road in Kahana, Maui. Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees,
This photo provided by Lori-Lei Rawlins-Crivello shows the rising Kaunakakai Gulch in Kaunakakai, Hawaii, on Molokai island Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018,
Waves break as Tropical Storm Olivia approaches Oahu, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in Laie, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
A couple walks in a rainstorm amid heavy traffic in Paia, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, as Tropical Storm Olivia marched closer to Maui. Olivia
The sun rises as Tropical Storm Olivia approaches Oahu, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 near Kaaawa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Brent Caldwell, a tourist from Texas, looks out at the ocean as Tropical Storm Olivia approaches Oahu, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 near Laie, Hawaii. (A
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Olivia and its impact on Hawaii (all times local):
5:30 a.m.
Officials say Tropical Storm Olivia has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves away from Hawaii.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in a statement Thursday that the depression would produce additional rainfall of 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) and isolated amounts of 6-8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) on higher terrain.
The center says that rain could cause life-threatening flash floods because the ground is already saturated with water.
The tropical depression was moving west-southwest at about 18 mph (30 kph).
___
12:20 a.m.
Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm have downed trees, knocked out power and prompted evacuations of several homes on Hawaii's Maui island but spared the state widespread damage before continuing out to sea.
Tropical Storm Olivia crossed the state Wednesday, making landfall on Maui and Lanai islands along the way.
Weather forecasters warned heavy rains would continue through Thursday but Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa said he was hopeful the effects of the storm would be limited.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Olivia was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu late Wednesday. It was moving west with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), just barely strong enough to qualify as a tropical storm.
The hurricane center said Olivia will likely weaken further and become a tropical depression by Thursday.