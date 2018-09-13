WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's claim, without any evidence, that 3,000 people did not die because of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The mayor of Puerto Rico's capital says President Donald Trump is "delusional" for rejecting the official conclusion 2,975 people died on the island because of Hurricane Maria.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz fired off several tweets targeting Trump after Trump said "3,000 people did not die" and called the death count a move by Democrats to make him look bad.

Cruz tweeted Thursday, "Simply put: delusional, paranoid, and unhinged from any sense of reality. Trump is so vain he thinks this is about him. NO IT IS NOT." She also tweeted, "Damn it: this is NOT about politics this was always about SAVING LIVES."

The feud between Cruz and Trump goes back to when the Category 4 storm hit last Sept. 20. Cruz maintains the federal government's response was slow and inadequate. Trump says it was a success.

___

9:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rejecting the widely accepted death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, claiming without citing evidence that "3,000 people did not die." Trump called the count a move by Democrats to make him look bad.

Trump tweeted Thursday as Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas. He said: "When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000..."

Puerto Rico's governor raised the U.S. territory's official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 after an independent study found the number of people who succumbed in the aftermath had been severely undercounted.