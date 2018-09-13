SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco board has decided to remove a 19th century statue near City Hall that activists say is racist and demeaning to indigenous people.

The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday night for the removal of the "Early Days" statue. It depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary.

The statue is part of a group of statues depicting California's founding.

The board had voted in April voted to overturn a decision by the city's Arts Commission to remove the sculpture.

At the time, appeals board member Rick Swig called the statue "horrible" but said removing it would squash free speech.

Native American activists have tried to have the statue removed for decades and renewed their efforts last year.