NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology companies shook off some recent weakness and turned higher.

Apple rose 1.6 percent early Thursday, a day after announcing its latest line of iPhones. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 3 percent after announcing a big stock buyback program.

Supermarket chain Kroger sank 9.3 percent after announcing disappointing quarterly results.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,901.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,125. The Nasdaq composite gained 70 points, or 0.9 percent, to 8,023.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95 percent.