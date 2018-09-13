WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-SON'S FIGHT

A grueling summer of soccer for Son Heung-min took in the World Cup in Russia, a preseason tour to the United States, then the Asian Games in Indonesia where he played six games in 18 days in stifling conditions. The South Korea superstar is back at Tottenham, needing to fight his way back into the starting lineup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photo.

TEN--OSAKA'S IMAGE

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Naomi Osaka's victory in the U.S. Open has added her to a growing list of athletes, Nobel Prize winners, and beauty pageant contestants who have raised the issue of what it means to be Japanese. By Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 1070 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-ANCELOTTI

MILAN — Carlo Ancelotti's return to Serie A is proving less impressive than expected. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— SOC--CHIEVO-POINT DEDUCTION — Chievo deducted 3 points in Serie A for false accounting. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-GOETZE

BERLIN — Mario Goetze's career has stalled since he scored Germany's World Cup-winning goal in 2014, and it shows no sign of picking up again. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 720 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-SAUL

BARCELONA, Spain — After patiently waiting his turn, Saul Niguez is doing more than just making the most of it. The Atletico Madrid player is revolutionizing what it means to be a Spanish midfielder. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-NDOYE

PARIS — For Cheikh Ndoye, the dream of playing in England did not turn out as he envisioned. He's glad to be back at Angers. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 550 words, photo.

CAR--F1-SINGAPORE GP

SINGAPORE — Sebastian Vettel needs a return to form at the Singapore Grand Prix, the night race where his Formula One championship challenge started crumbling last year. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-SINGAPORE-RAIKKONEN — Raikkonen on leaving Ferrari: "It's not my decision" By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

LLEIDA, Spain — Simon Yates leads Alejandro Valverde by 25 seconds before the Spanish Vuelta's 18th stage, a flat 186-kilometer ride from Ejea de los Caballeros to Lleida. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1630 GMT.

TEN--FRANCE-SPAIN

LILLE, France — Benoit Paire will debut for France in the Davis Cup semifinals on Friday, two years after being sent home from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. SENT: 350 words, photos.

TEN--CROATIA-US

ZADAR, Croatia — Chair umpire Carlos Ramos is a big topic of discussion ahead of the Davis Cup semifinal between Croatia and the United States. Ramos is assigned to the tie less than a week after he penalized a misbehaving Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

— TEN--CHAIR UMPIRE — US Davis Cup players try to stay out of Williams controversy. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 190 words, photos.

GLF--EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Carlota Ciganda of Spain shoots a 6-under 65 to lead the Evian Championship women's major by two shots, and top-ranked Sung Hyun Park drops four shots early in her first round. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 140 words. UPCOMING: 500 words at end of round.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand make five backline changes for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa but the return of star center Sonny Bill Williams is delayed. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— RGU--AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA — Pumas make 3 changes for Wallabies test. SENT: 420 words, photo.

SOC--FIFA COUNCIL-ELECTION

South African soccer head Danny Jordaan has been cleared in an ethics check to stand for election to the FIFA Council three years after he was linked to alleged bribery. By Andrew Jackson Oryada and Gerald Imray. SENT: 580 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Red Sox beat Blue Jays 1-0 for 100th victory. SENT: 2,100 words, photos.

