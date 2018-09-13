Sweden arrests suspect over royal jewel heist

A person suspected of stealing three jeweled pieces from the Swedish royal regalia has been arrested, Swedish police announced on Thursday.

In late July, thieves nabbed two burial crowns and an orb from a locked class cabinet in Strangnas Cathedral in broad daylight. The suspects then fled the scene of the crime in a motorboat.

Although police quickly sent out helicopters, officers and search dogs to find the perpetrators, the suspects were able to evade authorities in the vast system of lakes west of Stockholm.

Police were able to detain the suspect on Wednesday, but the stolen jewels were nowhere to be found.

"None of the stolen goods have been found and we are continuing the investigation with interrogations, among others," the police said in a statement.

The crowns, which were decorated with pearls and precious stones, and the orb date back to 1611 and once belonged to King Karl IX and Queen Kristina.

Prosecutors have to decide until Saturday whether the unidentified suspect should be remanded in custody. The suspects involved could face up to six years in prison for the crime.

