Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;WSW;9;82%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;105;86;Sunny and very warm;105;88;NNW;9;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, warm;97;69;Sunny and not as hot;88;66;W;18;43%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;79;68;Partly sunny;79;71;ENE;12;63%;67%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;65;50;Partly sunny;63;54;SW;12;71%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;67;47;Partly sunny, mild;67;49;SE;4;65%;24%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;90;64;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;ESE;6;19%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;65;43;Breezy with sunshine;71;52;WSW;14;41%;13%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;SSW;7;72%;30%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;66;Partial sunshine;83;67;SSW;6;56%;26%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;52;Areas of low clouds;62;53;SW;13;69%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;82;Sunny and hot;115;81;NW;12;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;74;High clouds;90;74;SW;6;64%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;W;4;65%;86%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;W;6;76%;79%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;84;69;Partly sunny;81;69;WNW;8;70%;53%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;68;Rain and drizzle;82;66;S;5;64%;59%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;86;60;Some sun;85;62;SW;4;45%;15%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;62;51;Partly sunny;69;55;S;4;56%;7%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;63;50;Cloudy with a shower;66;51;WSW;4;78%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;Periods of sun;86;61;NNE;9;39%;8%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;83;62;Showers and t-storms;76;58;NW;8;71%;70%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;64;46;Partial sunshine;66;50;WSW;6;66%;16%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;78;56;Partly sunny;82;58;N;4;51%;9%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;85;60;Clouds and sun, warm;85;61;NW;5;53%;37%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;67;54;Low clouds breaking;65;58;ESE;9;77%;75%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;64;Clouds and sun;89;65;NW;5;30%;33%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;75;69;Rain, heavy at times;76;69;NE;8;89%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;73;Mostly sunny;93;72;NNE;8;33%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;64;52;A shower;62;51;SSW;9;72%;61%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;83;66;A t-storm in spots;82;67;S;3;64%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;81;Partly sunny;96;79;SSW;9;71%;84%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;76;63;Mostly sunny;78;64;ENE;6;69%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;90;77;Some sun;87;76;S;9;69%;59%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;63;52;Partly sunny;63;54;SW;9;63%;70%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;N;3;78%;39%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;74;Mostly sunny;88;75;SE;7;70%;44%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;91;70;A morning shower;88;69;ESE;8;73%;45%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;78;Sunny and pleasant;93;77;SSW;8;64%;7%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;93;59;Sunny and hot;93;59;SSW;6;13%;5%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;88;81;A t-storm around;92;82;S;6;74%;72%;4

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;97;67;A shower in the p.m.;90;70;SSE;6;49%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;52;Spotty showers;60;48;WSW;14;82%;70%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;90;59;Not as warm;81;55;NNE;6;26%;11%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;83;68;Showers and t-storms;76;66;ENE;6;83%;86%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;92;79;A touch of rain;89;78;WNW;6;78%;91%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;86;55;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;ENE;6;26%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;6;70%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;63;51;Partly sunny, breezy;59;51;WSW;14;76%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;86;77;A t-storm or two;85;77;SSW;8;85%;72%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;E;5;75%;63%;10

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with a shower;86;77;A morning shower;88;75;ENE;17;61%;46%;8

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;91;71;Mostly cloudy;90;73;N;4;60%;41%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;71;Sunshine, beautiful;90;67;N;9;61%;65%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;75;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;WSW;9;79%;55%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;74;Partly sunny;93;75;NNE;7;55%;27%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;86;Sunny and very warm;98;87;NW;10;59%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;80;43;Plenty of sun;82;47;S;8;7%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;54;Sunny and nice;86;52;N;5;14%;10%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;87;79;An afternoon shower;86;78;SW;13;69%;63%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;Couple of t-storms;80;64;N;5;81%;78%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;97;80;Mostly sunny, nice;101;80;S;8;32%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;72;58;Clouds and sun, nice;77;59;SSE;4;64%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;78;A shower or t-storm;91;79;N;5;59%;80%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;71;Partly sunny;89;72;WNW;6;63%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;96;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;WSW;4;76%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;NNW;5;78%;68%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;64;28;A shower or two;63;30;E;7;22%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;85;74;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;SW;10;82%;77%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;66;59;Turning sunny;65;59;S;8;74%;23%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;90;64;Partly sunny;88;65;NNW;6;57%;5%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;67;49;Partly sunny;64;51;WSW;11;63%;28%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;87;65;SSE;6;39%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;68;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;WNW;7;74%;38%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;93;67;Some sun;89;67;NNE;4;47%;55%;6

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;86;80;Clouds and sun, nice;89;81;NW;5;65%;71%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;SW;4;74%;52%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;WSW;13;81%;79%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;66;49;Sunny and breezy;71;54;N;17;49%;60%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;73;57;Showers and t-storms;73;56;SSW;4;60%;82%;9

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;Thundershower;89;78;SSW;6;76%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;69;51;Periods of rain;67;54;NNE;6;66%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Partly sunny;84;77;SSW;10;74%;59%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;63;55;Low clouds breaking;64;59;E;10;81%;66%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunlit and pleasant;79;59;Mostly sunny, warm;82;65;SSE;1;68%;43%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;68;46;Mild with some sun;68;51;ESE;4;48%;7%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;SW;6;75%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;E;8;57%;63%;14

New York, United States;Variable clouds;76;68;Variable cloudiness;76;66;E;8;76%;20%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;91;68;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;WNW;9;47%;4%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;55;48;Cloudy, breezy, mild;62;48;SW;18;63%;77%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;80;72;A.M. showers, cloudy;81;74;SSE;6;77%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;61;45;Some sun, a shower;61;44;SSW;8;60%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and nice;79;58;More sun than clouds;81;64;SW;5;74%;29%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;83;78;Spotty showers;84;78;E;17;75%;76%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Afternoon t-storms;85;76;NW;7;83%;87%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;92;74;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;ENE;7;67%;61%;13

Paris, France;Cooler;68;48;Sun and some clouds;70;48;NNW;5;44%;4%;4

Perth, Australia;A few showers;61;51;Partly sunny;62;40;ESE;12;52%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;87;76;Couple of t-storms;87;76;WSW;7;85%;95%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;76;A little p.m. rain;88;74;SSE;16;75%;68%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;Periods of sun, nice;93;75;ENE;6;50%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;78;58;A passing shower;68;56;SSE;5;79%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;85;62;Clouds and sun;84;62;WNW;5;63%;9%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;68;54;Periods of rain;65;53;ENE;10;73%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;A t-storm in spots;74;65;Sunshine, pleasant;76;64;NW;8;76%;14%;7

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;82;72;Spotty showers;81;73;ESE;11;71%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;52;39;Areas of low clouds;48;39;NE;8;63%;32%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;67;49;Partial sunshine;66;50;SW;9;65%;39%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;79;65;Becoming cloudy;84;68;E;5;61%;67%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;104;80;Mostly sunny, warm;107;80;NE;7;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;80;63;Nice with some sun;85;63;NNW;5;57%;32%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A morning shower;63;53;A shower in the p.m.;62;49;SW;10;65%;70%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;55;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;W;10;70%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;62;Showers and t-storms;77;62;E;4;76%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;88;80;Spotty showers;87;78;SE;15;77%;88%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;A t-storm in spots;76;65;WNW;4;97%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;Nice with sunshine;83;58;ENE;10;22%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;73;44;Nice with sunshine;73;47;WSW;4;49%;20%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;88;76;Spotty showers;88;74;NNE;11;74%;84%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;58;Partly sunny, warm;91;59;N;6;48%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;66;54;A thick cloud cover;65;54;SSW;6;73%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;83;67;A little p.m. rain;78;65;ENE;5;68%;66%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;84;75;Some sun, very warm;88;77;E;5;65%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;80;A morning shower;87;79;SE;8;71%;63%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;S;4;57%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;87;78;Spotty showers;86;76;ESE;11;76%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;64;51;Partly sunny;63;53;SSW;9;65%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, not as warm;69;57;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;NNW;10;63%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and some clouds;95;79;A shower in the p.m.;91;79;ESE;17;64%;80%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;64;53;Spotty showers;61;53;SW;10;72%;86%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;ESE;7;27%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;82;62;Clouds and sun;85;64;NE;7;50%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;ESE;6;23%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;86;75;Sunshine and nice;85;73;N;7;46%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;92;63;Partly sunny, nice;88;64;E;5;44%;8%;5

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds;75;70;Showers, some heavy;77;69;E;8;81%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;72;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;ENE;5;89%;31%;5

Tripoli, Libya;High clouds;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;E;6;52%;17%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;A t-storm around;85;69;W;9;64%;41%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;63;28;Clearing;47;25;WSW;9;51%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;61;50;Cloudy with showers;60;50;ESE;5;75%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NNW;8;73%;69%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NNW;5;68%;84%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;65;48;Morning rain;65;45;NNE;4;73%;66%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;73;55;Morning rain;65;53;NNE;7;84%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;57;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;53;NNE;18;74%;10%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;92;77;A t-storm or two;87;76;WSW;6;77%;83%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;Mostly sunny;89;65;NE;3;29%;4%;6

