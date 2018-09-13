Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;15;82%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;40;30;Sunny and very warm;41;31;NNW;14;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, warm;36;20;Sunny and not as hot;31;19;W;29;43%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;26;20;Partly sunny;26;22;ENE;20;63%;67%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;17;12;SW;19;71%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny, mild;19;9;SE;6;65%;24%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;ESE;10;19%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;18;6;Breezy with sunshine;21;11;WSW;22;41%;13%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;SSW;11;72%;30%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;19;Partial sunshine;28;20;SSW;10;56%;26%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;11;Areas of low clouds;16;11;SW;20;69%;2%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;28;Sunny and hot;46;27;NW;19;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;23;High clouds;32;23;SW;9;64%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;W;7;65%;86%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;10;76%;79%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;Partly sunny;27;21;WNW;13;70%;53%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;20;Rain and drizzle;28;19;S;8;64%;59%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;30;16;Some sun;29;17;SW;7;45%;15%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;17;11;Partly sunny;21;13;S;7;56%;7%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;17;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;WSW;6;78%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;Periods of sun;30;16;NNE;14;39%;8%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;28;17;Showers and t-storms;24;15;NW;13;71%;70%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;18;8;Partial sunshine;19;10;WSW;9;66%;16%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;28;14;N;7;51%;9%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;29;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;NW;8;53%;37%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;12;Low clouds breaking;18;14;ESE;15;77%;75%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;18;Clouds and sun;32;18;NW;8;30%;33%;7

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;24;21;Rain, heavy at times;24;20;NE;14;89%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;34;22;NNE;12;33%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;18;11;A shower;17;11;SSW;15;72%;61%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;S;4;64%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Partly sunny;35;26;SSW;15;71%;84%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny;26;18;ENE;10;69%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;Some sun;31;25;S;14;69%;59%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;17;12;SW;14;63%;70%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;26;N;5;78%;39%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;SE;11;70%;44%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;33;21;A morning shower;31;21;ESE;13;73%;45%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;25;Sunny and pleasant;34;25;SSW;12;64%;7%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;34;15;Sunny and hot;34;15;SSW;10;13%;5%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A t-storm around;33;28;S;9;74%;72%;4

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;36;19;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;SSE;10;49%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;16;11;Spotty showers;16;9;WSW;23;82%;70%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;32;15;Not as warm;27;13;NNE;10;26%;11%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;Showers and t-storms;24;19;ENE;10;83%;86%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;33;26;A touch of rain;32;26;WNW;10;78%;91%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;30;13;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;ENE;9;26%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;10;70%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;17;10;Partly sunny, breezy;15;11;WSW;22;76%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSW;13;85%;72%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;E;8;75%;63%;10

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;28;61%;46%;8

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;33;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;N;7;60%;41%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunshine, beautiful;32;19;N;15;61%;65%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;WSW;15;79%;55%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny;34;24;NNE;11;55%;27%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;30;Sunny and very warm;37;30;NW;16;59%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;27;6;Plenty of sun;28;8;S;12;7%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;12;Sunny and nice;30;11;N;8;14%;10%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;SW;22;69%;63%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;N;9;81%;78%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;27;Mostly sunny, nice;39;27;S;13;32%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;22;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;SSE;7;64%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower or t-storm;33;26;N;8;59%;80%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;WNW;10;63%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;7;76%;66%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNW;8;78%;68%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;-2;A shower or two;17;-1;E;11;22%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;16;82%;77%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;12;74%;23%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;31;18;NNW;9;57%;5%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;18;63%;28%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;SSE;9;39%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;WNW;11;74%;38%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;34;19;Some sun;32;19;NNE;6;47%;55%;6

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;30;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;NW;7;65%;71%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;7;74%;52%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;WSW;21;81%;79%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;19;9;Sunny and breezy;22;12;N;27;49%;60%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;23;14;Showers and t-storms;23;13;SSW;7;60%;82%;9

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Thundershower;32;25;SSW;10;76%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;21;10;Periods of rain;19;12;NNE;9;66%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;16;74%;59%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;17;13;Low clouds breaking;18;15;E;16;81%;66%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunlit and pleasant;26;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;SSE;2;68%;43%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;20;8;Mild with some sun;20;11;ESE;7;48%;7%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SW;9;75%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;E;12;57%;63%;14

New York, United States;Variable clouds;24;20;Variable cloudiness;24;19;E;12;76%;20%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;WNW;14;47%;4%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;13;9;Cloudy, breezy, mild;17;9;SW;28;63%;77%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;26;22;A.M. showers, cloudy;27;23;SSE;10;77%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;16;7;Some sun, a shower;16;7;SSW;13;60%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and nice;26;14;More sun than clouds;27;18;SW;8;74%;29%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;28;26;Spotty showers;29;25;E;28;75%;76%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Afternoon t-storms;30;24;NW;11;83%;87%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;ENE;11;67%;61%;13

Paris, France;Cooler;20;9;Sun and some clouds;21;9;NNW;7;44%;4%;4

Perth, Australia;A few showers;16;11;Partly sunny;17;4;ESE;20;52%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;WSW;12;85%;95%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;25;A little p.m. rain;31;23;SSE;26;75%;68%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;Periods of sun, nice;34;24;ENE;9;50%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;26;14;A passing shower;20;14;SSE;8;79%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;30;17;Clouds and sun;29;16;WNW;8;63%;9%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;20;12;Periods of rain;18;12;ENE;17;73%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;A t-storm in spots;24;19;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;NW;12;76%;14%;7

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;28;22;Spotty showers;27;23;ESE;18;71%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;11;4;Areas of low clouds;9;4;NE;13;63%;32%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;9;Partial sunshine;19;10;SW;14;65%;39%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;Becoming cloudy;29;20;E;8;61%;67%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;40;27;Mostly sunny, warm;42;27;NE;11;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;27;17;Nice with some sun;29;17;NNW;9;57%;32%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A morning shower;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;SW;16;65%;70%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;13;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;W;16;70%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;17;Showers and t-storms;25;16;E;7;76%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;27;Spotty showers;31;26;SE;24;77%;88%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;18;WNW;7;97%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Nice with sunshine;29;14;ENE;15;22%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;23;7;Nice with sunshine;23;8;WSW;6;49%;20%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;31;24;Spotty showers;31;23;NNE;17;74%;84%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;14;Partly sunny, warm;33;15;N;9;48%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;19;12;A thick cloud cover;18;12;SSW;9;73%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;19;A little p.m. rain;25;18;ENE;8;68%;66%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;24;Some sun, very warm;31;25;E;8;65%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;32;26;A morning shower;30;26;SE;12;71%;63%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;S;7;57%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;31;26;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;18;76%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;17;11;SSW;14;65%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, not as warm;20;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;NNW;15;63%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and some clouds;35;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;ESE;27;64%;80%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;18;12;Spotty showers;16;12;SW;17;72%;86%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;ESE;11;27%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;28;17;Clouds and sun;29;18;NE;11;50%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;ESE;10;23%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;30;24;Sunshine and nice;29;23;N;11;46%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;E;7;44%;8%;5

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds;24;21;Showers, some heavy;25;21;E;12;81%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;22;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;ENE;8;89%;31%;5

Tripoli, Libya;High clouds;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;E;10;52%;17%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm around;29;20;W;14;64%;41%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;17;-2;Clearing;8;-4;WSW;14;51%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;16;10;Cloudy with showers;16;10;ESE;7;75%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;Showers and t-storms;22;14;NNW;14;73%;69%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;8;68%;84%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;18;9;Morning rain;18;7;NNE;6;73%;66%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;23;13;Morning rain;18;12;NNE;12;84%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;11;NNE;28;74%;10%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;WSW;10;77%;83%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;Mostly sunny;32;18;NE;5;29%;4%;6

