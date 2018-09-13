10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HURRICANE FLORENCE CREEPS CLOSER TO CAROLINA COAST

The outer rain bands of the Category 2 storm are approaching North Carolina and an increasing wind field raises the risk of the ocean surging on to land.

2. CYNTHIA NIXON HOPES FOR BIG UPSET OVER CUOMO

The "Sex in the City" star is trying to become the latest insurgent left-wing candidate to oust an established incumbent in the Democratic primary for New York governor.

3. BATTLE FOR IDLIB COULD BE CLIMACTIC END TO SYRIA REBELLION

An offensive against Syria's last rebel stronghold could end a protracted civil war, but with millions of civilians in the crosshairs, at the price of a humanitarian disaster.

4. MYSTERY 'HEALTH ATTACKS' EXPLORED

U.S. and Cuban officials will meet in an effort to determine the method and motive behind the incidents in Havana that have injured American diplomats.

5. 'I'LL TURN INTO A VAMPIRE'

As U.S. sanctions take hold and its currency plummets, unease and anger are gripping those in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, which serves of the beating economic and political heart of Iran.

6. 5 SLAIN IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SHOOTINGS

There's no word on what sparked the shooting deaths of five people that began at a trucking company in Bakersfield and expanded to other locations before the gunman killed himself.

7. PHILIPPINES STARTS MASS EVACUATIONS AHEAD OF TYPHOON

Schools are closing, bulldozers are preparing for landslides and rescuers and troops are on full alert for the most powerful typhoon this year.

8. APPLE WATCH UNDERGOES TRANSFORMATION

The tech giant is trying to turn its smartwatch from a niche gadget into a lifeline to better health by slowly morphing into a medical device.

9. VIDEO SHOWS WEINSTEIN'S ENCOUNTER WITH RAPE ACCUSER

The 2011 recording shows the disgraced Hollywood mogul boldly propositioning a woman who later accused him of rape during what was supposed to have been a business meeting.

10. WHO BREES SAYS CAN BE BETTER THAN HIM

The Saints' quarterback, third on the NFL's career passing yards list, believes Browns rookie Baker Mayfield can be an even better player than him.