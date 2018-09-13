PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's president has urged political parties to work faster to unite behind a strategy to smooth ties with Serbia, which he called the only way for Kosovo to join the European Union.

Hashim Thaci on Thursday called on politicians to reach a consensus soon on the government's negotiating team, a move strongly opposed by the opposition so far.

Brussels has made it clear the EU will not accept Kosovo and Serbia if they don't resolve their conflict.

Opposition parties have turned down Thaci's recent suggestion of a "border correction" or a land swap with Serbia to resolve a border dispute.

Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's 2008 independence.

Both countries hope the seven-year long EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize ties will reach a final stage with a bilateral, legally binding agreement.