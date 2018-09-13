Kofi Annan's son Kojo Annan, left, widow Nane Annan, 2nd left, and daughter Ama Annan, center, join other family members to pay their respects as the
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan will be buried Thursday after a three-day funeral and ceremony.
Mourners have thronged to the conference center in Accra, where his coffin has been since Monday. Many attending described him as a peaceful man who dedicated himself to global security.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo has ordered Ghana's flags to fly at Half-mast as dignitaries, including the current U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, attend. Presidents from Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Niger and Namibia are also attending.
A private burial will follow the ceremony, with a 17-gun salute and full military honors.