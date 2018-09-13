  1. Home
Former UN chief Kofi Annan to be buried after state funeral

By  Associated Press
2018/09/13 17:58
Kofi Annan's son Kojo Annan, left, widow Nane Annan, 2nd left, and daughter Ama Annan, center, join other family members to pay their respects as the

Guards of a Ghanaian chief wear black and plants on their heads, a tradition when going to a funeral, and queue outside to pay their respects as the c

Ghanaian chiefs queue outside to pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan lies in state at the Accra International

Mourners blow horns and pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, draped in the Ghana flag, lies in state at the A

Members of the public pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, draped in the Ghana flag, lies in state at the Acc

A woman wearing traditional dress dances and members of the public pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, drape

Ghanaian chiefs pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, draped with the Ghana flag, lies in state at the Accra I

Ghanaian chiefs pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, draped with the Ghana flag, lies in state at the Accra I

A woman mourns and members of the public pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan lies in state at the Accra Inter

Kofi Annan's daughter Nina Cronstedt, 2nd left, son Kojo Annan, center-left, widow Nane Annan, center-right, and daughter Ama Annan, right, join other

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan will be buried Thursday after a three-day funeral and ceremony.

Mourners have thronged to the conference center in Accra, where his coffin has been since Monday. Many attending described him as a peaceful man who dedicated himself to global security.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo has ordered Ghana's flags to fly at Half-mast as dignitaries, including the current U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, attend. Presidents from Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Niger and Namibia are also attending.

A private burial will follow the ceremony, with a 17-gun salute and full military honors.