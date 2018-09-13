Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Thursday there is little chance that it would issue a sea warning for Typhoon Mangkhut as the storm has veered further south than expected.

Mangkhut, the 22nd Pacific storm this year, was located some 1,270 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost point Eluanbi, as of 4:00 p.m. Thursday, the bureau said.

Moving northwest at a speed of 21 kilometers per hour, the typhoon was packing sustained winds of 265 kph, with gusts of up to 325 kph, according to the bureau.

Due to a strengthening Pacific high pressure system, the typhoon has been tracking further south than expected and is forecast to pass closest to Taiwan Friday night into Saturday, the bureau said.

Although Mangkhut will pose no direct threat to Taiwan and a sea warning is not very likely, circulating currents in the typhoon's periphery will bring heavy rainfall to the mountainous areas in eastern and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

The storm will also trigger big waves along Taiwan's coasts, the bureau said, urging ships and people in those areas to exercise caution.