TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu County will offer nearly half price tickets to all visitors during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival (Sep. 22 – 24) which coincides with World Rhino Day on Sep. 22, a news release issued by the theme park on Wednesday said.

World Rhino Day was initiated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2010 to call for an end to rhino poaching that had reached alarming proportions in southern Africa at that time.

Leofoo Village is a large amusement park and water park with an open range zoo and a hotel. The zoo has 20 white rhinos, which is the largest herd in Taiwan, according to the theme park.

The predecessor of Leofoo Village Theme Park was in fact an animal zoo founded in 1979.

The park’s public relations manager Sophia Yeh (葉益亨) said the park will offer special NT$520 (about US$17) admission tickets to all visitors from World Rhino Day on Sep. 22 to Sep. 24 to help raise awareness for rhino conservation. The regular admission price is NT$999 for an adult.

Yeh said part of revenues from sales of the discounted tickets will go towards rhino conservation and related education programs.

For more information about the activity and all other discount offers, please visit the theme park’s website or its Facebook account.

(photo courtesy of Leofoo Village Theme Park)

Screaming Condor of Leofoo Village Theme Park (photo from Wikipedia)