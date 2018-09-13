  1. Home
Talking gloves, tactile windows: new tech helps the disabled

By DANICA KIRKA , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/13
Hector Minto, a Senior Technology accessibility evangelist at Microsoft, demonstrates an app that can audibly describe a handwritten note during an in

Paul Bepey uses a phone app created by Microsoft to audibly describe a drink in a can during an interview with The Associated Press at Microsoft offic

Hector Minto, a Senior Technology accessibility evangelist at Microsoft, talks about their app that audibly describes objects and people for blind peo

LONDON (AP) — Hadeel Ayoub slips a black glove onto her hand before beginning the swish of sign language that is meaningless to the untrained observer. Then she pushes a button on her wrist, and a small speaker relays the message drawn in the air: "Let's Dance!"

The 36-year-old inventor, who is developing her BrightSign glove while working toward a Ph.D., says: "My dream is to give a voice to those who can't speak,.'

Ayoub's glove is just one example of a bigger trend as entrepreneurs, startups and companies like Microsoft and Google try to harness the power of artificial intelligence to make life easier for people with disabilities. The initiatives come as the World Health Organization estimates that the number of people needing assistive devices will double to 2 billion by 2050.