Tainan launches cultural and art programs for Taiwan's new immigrants

The exhibition will showcase handicraft workshops, folk music training class, and folk songs

By Jessica Adriana,Taiwan News
2018/09/13 17:55
(Photo courtesy of Ministry of Culture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The New Immigrants Culture and International Art Tour Exhibition was launched on Sept. 7, at the National Tainan Living Art Center.

A representative of the Ministry of Culture Ku Ai-ju (顧愛如) and the Director of National Tainan Living Art Center Chen Pai-chin (陳柏欽) were invited to the launch event and also to play bamboo musical instruments with other guests.

There were bamboo musical instrument performances, folk songs, and other exhibition items that showcased the culture of Southeast Asian countries.

From 2018 until 2019, the New Immigrants Cultural and International Art Tour Exhibition will be focusing on industrial arts. The Exhibition will host cultural and art events such as handicraft workshops, folk music training, and a folk song exhibition.

These activities aim to enhance public awareness of Southeast Asian culture, and offer people a deeper understanding of new immigrants' culture and arts, by creating more chances for locals to participate in cultural activities of New Immigrant communities.

Located at the National Tainan Living Art Center, all of the cultural activities and classes are free of charge, open for all new immigrants and the public to join. People may register using the official websites here and here.
Tainan
new immigrants
Southeast Asia
Arts and culture

