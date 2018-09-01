TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Washington D.C. based think tank released a report last week detailing how the Chinese government is influencing U.S. universities and curtailing academic freedoms on college campuses.

The report entitled “A Preliminary Study of PRC Political Influence and Interference Activities in American Higher Education” was published by the Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute on China and the United States.



The author, Anastasya Lloyd-Damnjanovic, provides a rigorous analysis of the current situation of Chinese influence on U.S. university campuses in an effort to demonstrate that the phenomenon of Chinese government interference with, and infringement upon academic freedoms and institutional autonomy is a verifiable phenomenon in the U.S. today.



Her research does not seek to quantify the precise extent, or even qualify precise aims of particular instances of Chinese influence. Her research only gathers evidence, a lot of it actually, that such infringement and coercive activities are in fact taking place.

The research finds that Chinese affiliated groups, officers, and organizations have frequently sought to intervene with administrative affairs, faculty decision making, and even student activities when “content deemed sensitive to the PRC authorities” was involved.

The executive summary of the research provides a list of findings, of the ways in which actors representing the interests of the Chinese state have infringed on academic freedom at U.S. institutes of higher learning.





(From the report)



According to the report, China’s efforts to further overseas censorship and their tactics of political coercion can be expected to continue over the coming years. The author offers several warnings and suggestions for staff at U.S. universities, as well as for the U.S. government.



Primarily, people must be aware that the problem exists, and speak openly and frankly about the issue when instances of Chinese intimidation or threats occur on university campuses.



Lloyd-Damnjanovic also counsels U.S. lawmakers and universities to establish protocol for responding to and monitoring such activity when it is reported, and to penalize unacceptable behavior from Chinese diplomats, their staff, Chinese scholarly associations or academic organizations.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington derided the report by calling it unfounded, prejudiced, discriminatory, and hostile, reports Liberty Times.

The full report can be read at the Wilson Center website.