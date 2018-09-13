LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Tiny Slovenia is set to vote into office a new, center-left government that will keep away from power anti-immigrant populists who came top in June's election.

The proposed government of Prime Minister Marjan Sarec comprises several moderate groups which have joined forces to sideline the right-wing winner of a June parliamentary vote.

Slovenian lawmakers are expected to vote on the government later Thursday following a parliamentary debate.

A novice in Slovenia's top politics, Sarec has proposed a minority government consisting of five center-left parties, which will also be backed in parliament by a separate, staunchly left-wing group.

Though the Slovenian Democratic Party of former prime minister, Janez Jansa, topped June's election, it failed to garner enough support to govern alone in the European Union nation.